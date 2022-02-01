Organic garden opening for snowdrop festival

Snowdrops should be on show at the Yeo Valley Organic Garden - Credit: Yeo Valley

Yeo Valley's Organic Garden will be opening its gates for the first time in 2022 this month (February).

The garden, in Blagdon, will open between 10am and 4pm in support of the Shepton Snowdrop Festival, which runs between Feburary 24 and 27, ahead of its reopening for the new season in April.

All entrance fees will be donated to the community group.

The snowdrop festival is organised by the not-for-profit community group, Shepton Mallet Snowdrop Project, and features gardening, walks, workshops, specialist nurseries, art and snowdrops.

Sarah Mead, head gardener at Yeo Valley Organic Garden, said: "We've planted swathes of 'drops through the meadows and woodland over the past five years providing the perfect opportunity to showcase them for this festival.

"We're really looking forward to welcoming everybody for the 2022 season."

Visitors will be able to enjoy the snowdrop’s and explore the garden that inspired The Yeo Valley Organic show garden at last year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, designed by Tom Massey and Sarah Mead, that won an RHS Gold Medal and BBC/RHS People's Choice Award.

The tearoom will be open for both events to keep visitors refreshed, with the opportunity to buy Yeo Valley Organic dairy products and other goodies in the garden shop.

All tickets must be booked in advance. Admission costs £6, except for RHS members who have free entry but still need to pre-book a free entry ticket online.

The garden will also be open on March 26, to host the Hardy Plant Society Somerset Group Plant Fair, alongside 12 nurseries and other stalls.

For more details and to book, visit www.yeovalley.co.uk/the-organic-garden