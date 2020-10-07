Advanced search

Rotary club donates £800 to Clevedon hospital for x-ray machine

PUBLISHED: 06:57 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:57 07 October 2020

Staff at Clevedon Minor Injuries Unit with x-ray viewer donated by Yeo rotary club

Visitors to Clevedon Minor Injury Unit will benefit from a new £800 x-ray viewer – bought with money raised at Clevedon Yeo Rotary garden competition this summer.

The £600 raised from the competition was topped up from existing Rotary funds to £800, enabling the purchase of a high resolution, high definition x-ray viewer, which replaced a broken one  and helps with improved analysis of x-rays.

President of Clevedon Yeo Rotary Club, Helen Riley said: “We are so happy to be able to purchase a vital bit of equipment for the hospital. It will provide tremendous benefit to local residents who need to use the hospital.

“It was as a result of the gardens competition that brightened up the town and gave a boost locally in this difficult summer.”

People living in the town helped raise money towards this cause by paying a small fee to enter the competition, which proved very popular.

