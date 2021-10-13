Storage firm expands with second premises
- Credit: Citypress
A Clevedon-based independent removal business will expand its operations with the development of a second premises.
Yeates Removals and Self Storage will open a second site at Weston Gateway Business Park, with support from Lloyds Bank.
Lloyds provided a £1.6million development loan to develop the 43,500 sq.ft site.
The facility will serve both business and domestic customers with more than 340 units available over four floors for short and long-term rental.
With 24 hour access all year round, the site will also house a business suite fully equipped with work stations for all customers and provide space for removal vehicles and customer parking.
The expansion has been made possible thanks to Lloyds Bank’s Clean Growth Finance Initiative, which provides discounted funding to help businesses transition to a lower carbon, more sustainable future.
The development is scheduled for completion in January. Yeates’ existing Clevedon site will remain open and continue to operate as usual.
James Griffin, Yeates' managing director, said: “Adding a second premises to our well-established removals and storage operation is another exciting chapter in our 100-year history.
"The new site will continue to improve our logistics capability and allow us to extend our portfolio into Weston – supporting business and private users with a first-class storage service.
“We have been planning this expansion for a number of years and despite slight setbacks presented by the pandemic, the support from Lloyds Bank has enabled us to put the plans in action and we’re excited to be on track to open our doors at the start of the new year.”