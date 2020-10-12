Advanced search

Yatton Station garden project goes for gold

PUBLISHED: 15:31 12 October 2020

Parish council chair Jonathan Edwards with station garden volunteer Tom Shepherd, planting the Strawberry Hill rose.

Parish council chair Jonathan Edwards with station garden volunteer Tom Shepherd, planting the Strawberry Hill rose.

Archant

A 20-year-old garden restoration project at Yatton Station is shortlisted for a Gold Award in the 2020 Community Rail Awards in the category ‘It’s Your Station’.

View of Yatton stationView of Yatton station

The gardeners have returned to a new work regime, in order to meet the railway Covid-19 health and safety requirements and tidy the garden for the autumn.

A spokesperson for Friends of Yatton Station, said: “As with other voluntary work, the coronavirus has interrupted work in the garden this year, but the plants have nonetheless thrived without attention – including the strawberry hill rose planted last year to celebrate the garden’s 20th birthday.”

The overall winners of the awards, sponsored by Angel Trains, will be announced at a special online gala presentation evening on December 9.

Anyone interested in joining Friends of Yatton Station, should contact Hilary on 01934 834889. Volunteers receive an official safety briefing from Network Rail and comply with strict protocols.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset Tennis Academy duo serve up good win

North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters Hugo and Isaac face the camera

Victory for more than 1,000 petitioners of Clevedon’s rewilding scheme

Visitors to Clevedon, Christine and Stephen Lovett, from Bristol.

Self-isolating payments of £500 available

People who are self isolating may be entitled to a payment of £500

Nursery launches service to support parents further during pandemic

The Nursery has launched a support service for parents during the pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

Appeal for witness to altercation between two men in Clevedon

poliocew appealing for witness to altercation between two men in Clevedon