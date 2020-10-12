Yatton Station garden project goes for gold
PUBLISHED: 15:31 12 October 2020
Archant
A 20-year-old garden restoration project at Yatton Station is shortlisted for a Gold Award in the 2020 Community Rail Awards in the category ‘It’s Your Station’.
The gardeners have returned to a new work regime, in order to meet the railway Covid-19 health and safety requirements and tidy the garden for the autumn.
A spokesperson for Friends of Yatton Station, said: “As with other voluntary work, the coronavirus has interrupted work in the garden this year, but the plants have nonetheless thrived without attention – including the strawberry hill rose planted last year to celebrate the garden’s 20th birthday.”
The overall winners of the awards, sponsored by Angel Trains, will be announced at a special online gala presentation evening on December 9.
Anyone interested in joining Friends of Yatton Station, should contact Hilary on 01934 834889. Volunteers receive an official safety briefing from Network Rail and comply with strict protocols.
