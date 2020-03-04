Advanced search

New primary school will not open this year 'due to complexities on site'

PUBLISHED: 12:01 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 04 March 2020

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

n/a

A primary school will no longer open in September due to 'complexities on the site'.

Chestnut Park Primary School, in Yatton's North End, was due to receive its first intake of pupils in September but is now set to open in September 2021 after the Department for Education agreed to delay the opening by 12 months.

Due to 'complexities on the site' which delayed the start of the building works, the construction finish date is now behind the original opening schedule.

Last month, the budget for the primary school increased by £675,000.

Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd was originally awarded a £4.8million contract for its construction, but the figure increased to £5.475million.

The application process for school places from September 2021 will re-open this September, by which time the school building should be near completion.

The site is set to become available for community use before September 2021.

A joint statement from the Department of Education, North Somerset Council and the Clevedon Learning Trust said: "Clevedon Learning Trust and North Somerset Council are committed to delivering Chestnut Park Primary School in Yatton.

"Regrettably, due to delays in starting the school buildings, the construction project for the school site is not as developed as we would have hoped.

"We think this may have affected the certainty sought when parents applied for new school places from September."

MORE: Building work begins at Chestnut Park.

The council is writing to everyone who applied for reception-aged places at the school from September and is asking them to review their requests.

It also confirmed no parent or child will be without a school place as a result of this process.

Applicants seeking other infant-aged places from September have also been informed.

Chestnut Park will be located within Bloor Homes' housing estate.

A council spokesman added: "The council is hopeful the site will become a local resource before September 2021 and that this key facility will soon become an integral part of the North End community.

"We continue to work closely with the Clevedon Learning Trust to deliver its new school."

