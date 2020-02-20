Advanced search

New primary school given £675,000 more funding for construction

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 February 2020

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

The budget for a primary school is set to increase by £675,000.

Chestnut Park Primary, based in Yatton's North End, is set to open in September.

Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd was originally awarded a £4.8million contract for its construction, but this figure has increased to £5.475million.

North Somerset Council officers said they found 'significant archaeological finds on the site' and 'increases in final supply chain costs on previously received estimates'.

A number of alterations to the building's appearance have also been made.

Yatton ward councillor Steve Bridger said: "I am concerned that the council is taking on a lot of the contractor risks.

"There will also be an impact on the existing primary school when Chestnut Park opens."

The primary school has 210 places and the capacity to expand to 420 pupils.

