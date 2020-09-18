Advanced search

Staff member at GP surgery tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:13 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 18 September 2020

Mendip Vale's Congresbury practice has been used as a coronavirus hot site.

Archant

A staff member at a North Somerset medical practice has tested positive for coronavirus.

Health bosses at Mendip Vale Medical Practice, in Yatton, have reassured patients after a member of the administrative team tested positive for the virus at the end of August.

The staff member went into self isolation after developing symptoms.

The case at Yatton was the first member of staff at the site to be affected.

The practice has surgeries in Yatton, Congresbury, Langford, Clevedon, St Georges in Weston and Bristol.

The practice, which employs 250 staff across all its sites, put in place stringent measures at all its medical bases since the start of the pandemic.

All staff wear PPE at all times, social distancing is maintained on site, hand sanitiser is provided and all patients are asked to wear a face covering when coming into the surgery.

The practice at Congresbury has been running as a hot site since April, where those with symptoms of the virus are seen, while the Yatton site has remained a cold site for regular patients.

A Mendip Vale spokesman said: “There is no additional risk to patients and they should come into the surgery as normal.

“Within our staff, we have seen three cases of Covid 19 confirmed since the beginning of April. These have all been managed appropriately.

“Since the start of the pandemic we have had all the necessary measures in place.

“The practice has not seen any Covid-19 hotspots among the community in any of the areas it covers.

“All staff at the practice wear PPE and we ask all patients visiting any of our practices to wear a face covering unless they are exempt.

“It is business as usual at the practice and we are seeing patients as normal.”

