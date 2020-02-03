Ceilidh Band packs village hall

Cake and refreshments at Yatton Burns Night. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The Lochrian Ceilidh Band thrilled a Burns Night crowd with their traditional set list on January 25.

Close to a hundred people crammed into Yatton village hall, clad in tartan for the Scottish celebration, with an array of activities taking place with the musical backdrop.

Beforehand, revellers were asked to 'bring your own plate, cutlery and food to share'.

Burns Night is celebrated in honour of Scottish poet Robert Burns and renowned for its traditional menu, consisting of 'haggis and tattis with neeps', potatoes and swede.

The Ceilidh Band's caller, Alison Francis-Black, said: "This is our first Burns Night, and we were surprised with how many showed up."

"We had close to 80 people in the hall - I think next time we will need a bigger venue."

The celebration was organised by the Yatton Ceilidh Club, which meets every Tuesday at the Junior School Hall from 7.30-8.30pm.