Bowling club raises more than £1,200 for Weston Hospice
PUBLISHED: 09:30 17 March 2020
Yatton Bowling Club
Yatton Bowling Club has been recognised for their extensive charity work over the past 12 months.
Sue Harding, of Weston Hospicecare, presented a certificate to the club's president, Trevor Storm, to give thanks for his team's work.
Trevor said: 'I chose Weston Hospicecare as the President's charity, as a friend of the club was helped by them, as was a former bowler's husband. It's a great local charity.'
In total, the bowling club raised £1,284 for the hospice.
'Our men's side won their league and were awarded £400, which they generously donated,' Trevor said. 'Our President and Captain day-managed to raise £240 through the raffle. It's a real team effort, I was gobsmacked.'
The club plan on continuing their support for Weston Hospicecare and have fresh plans for raising funds.
Trevor added: 'It's such a great cause - we're happy to keep helping out.'