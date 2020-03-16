Advanced search

Bowling club raises more than £1,200 for Weston Hospice

PUBLISHED: 09:30 17 March 2020

Yatton Bowling Club President, Trevor Storm, being presented with certificate.

Yatton Bowling Club President, Trevor Storm, being presented with certificate.

Yatton Bowling Club

Yatton Bowling Club has been recognised for their extensive charity work over the past 12 months.

Sue Harding, of Weston Hospicecare, presented a certificate to the club's president, Trevor Storm, to give thanks for his team's work.

Trevor said: 'I chose Weston Hospicecare as the President's charity, as a friend of the club was helped by them, as was a former bowler's husband. It's a great local charity.'

In total, the bowling club raised £1,284 for the hospice.

'Our men's side won their league and were awarded £400, which they generously donated,' Trevor said. 'Our President and Captain day-managed to raise £240 through the raffle. It's a real team effort, I was gobsmacked.'

The club plan on continuing their support for Weston Hospicecare and have fresh plans for raising funds.

Trevor added: 'It's such a great cause - we're happy to keep helping out.'

