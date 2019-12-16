XR accuses Bristol Airport of using 'dubious methods' to promote its expansion plans

Exitinction Rebellion Bristol Airport protest in Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Members of Extinction Rebellion have branded Bristol Airport's expansion plans as 'ludicrous' and said the airport is using 'dubious methods' to promote the scheme.

The comments came after Extinction Rebellion (XR) held a demonstration opposing the airport expansion in Weston which saw demonstrator dressed as airport workers march through the town.

XR member, Tarisha Finnegan-Clarke, said: "We are aware Bristol Airport is using dubious methods to market its plans but it is massively exaggerating the possible benefits and yet playing down the disadvantages of expansion including more carbon emissions from extra flights, increased traffic congestion, more noise pollution and loss of the greenbelt for car parking."

Felllow XR member Richard Baxter added: "Bristol Airport's ludicrous plan to expand is contributing towards the risk of sea levels rising.

"Weston needs to plan ahead as the town could certainly benefit from more people deciding to holiday in the UK rather than flying abroad."

A spokesman from Bristol Airport said: "Developing Bristol Airport will enable more people from the South West to 'fly local', reducing the number of road journeys to and from London airports - currently numbering more than seven million a year.

"At the same time, air travel is becoming more carbon efficient, as demonstrated by the fact that less CO2 was emitted last year than in 2005, despite more passengers travelling.

"Our commitment to be a carbon neutral airport by 2025 also highlights our focus on reducing the impact of our operations on the environment and local communities.

"Global aviation's share of carbon emissions stands at two per cent and Bristol Airport is committed to playing its part in reducing it.

"Bristol Airport supports the ambitious target for the UK to achieve a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

"Earlier this year we set out our carbon roadmap to reduce emissions, which included a commitment to be carbon neutral for direct emissions by 2025.

"We also announced our intention to offset all passenger and staff journeys to and from the airport from 2020 - a first for a UK airport."