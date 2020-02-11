Advanced search

Young musicians compete in Musician of the Year awards

PUBLISHED: 15:33 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 11 February 2020

Harry Elmer with his drum kit and the other performers

Harry Elmer with his drum kit and the other performers

The Rotary Club of Wrington Vale

The Wrington Vale Rotary Junior Young Musician of the Year awards produced some stunning performances in its latest edition.

In total, 10 acts competed at Churchill Academy on February 6, pitting their artistic flair against one another.

There were representatives from five surrounding primary schools on show, and it was Harry Emler from Saint Andrews Primary who took home the top prize - Best Musician.

Wrington's Molly Blundell came in second spot.

Churchill Senior School's Paul Harrison was the events adjudicator.

Harrison also awarded Harry Elmer with the Overall Winner of the Evening award.

Elsewhere, Emma Gillbanks from Burrington Primary scooped the Best Soloist gong.

Isolde Russe from Churchill narrowly missed out, finishing in second place.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Cash and jewellery stolen in house raid

A home in Newfoundland Way was broken into on Thursday.Picture: Google Street View

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Cash and jewellery stolen in house raid

A home in Newfoundland Way was broken into on Thursday.Picture: Google Street View

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

MP meets pupils concerned over speeding and traffic near school

Dr Liam Fox with pupils of Tickenham Primary School. Picture: Siobhan Hallmark

Best-selling author visiting Clevedon library today

Roger Crowley

Village GP surgery woes as ‘intermittent hours’ affecting primary care delivery

An artist's impression of proposed surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice

Cash and jewellery stolen in house raid

A home in Newfoundland Way was broken into on Thursday.Picture: Google Street View

Young musicians compete in Musician of the Year awards

Harry Elmer with his drum kit and the other performers
Drive 24