Silent developers branded 'exhuasting' by villagers

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Villagers in North Somerset have hit back at 'depressing' plans devised by developers who are claimed to be putting 'profit over the community'.

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People living in Wrington are concerned about plans to build 59 homes on land prone to flooding.

Redcliffe Homes wants to build 59 properties in Cox's Green which has led to scores of objections from villagers.

Developer, Redcliffe Homes originally submitted plans for the scheme in 2016, but when North Somerset Council took too long to make a decision, the developer appealed.

North Somerset Council and the Wrington Village Alliance campaign group were opposing an appeal by Redcliffe in 2017, but the authority pulled out halfway through the inquiry at Weston Town Hall - because its executive agreed homes on the site is acceptable.

The authority applied a grampian condition to ensure a flood drainage system is in place before any homes are built.

However, Redcliffe Homes recently applied to revise the plans, and amend the timing of a flood drainage delivery.

The amendment has been met with stark disagreement, and more than 80 people have objected to the proposal on the council's online planning portal.

Councillor Steve Hogg said: 'Whilst Redcliffe is perfectly entitled to apply to vary a condition, this has caused some concern amongst residents, and I share that concern.'

The South West developers have made this request amidst claims from the head of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, that building new properties in flood-risk zones should be avoided 'as far as possible'.

Moreover, Storms Ciara and Dennis have battered North Somerset in recent weeks.

Homeowners, Sally Bartlett and Heidi Pettersson were part of the neighbourhood group which raised around £12,000 to fight the planning application in court.

Heidi, who lives opposite the Redcliffe Homes' development site, said: 'It's frustrating. These companies have got all the money and government backing. It's the local communities who lose out.'

Sally said: 'The residents affected by this aggressive development are exhausted by its effects. The constant noise, heavy plant traffic and lack of communication from Redcliffe Homes plus the destruction of yet another green space is depressing.'

Sally added: 'They're more concerned with making a profit than the people they're affecting.'

The North Somerset Times contacted Redcliff Homes, but the developer has failed to respond.