Why Wrington Rotary Club visited Nepal earlier this year

Garry Carr, Robert Preedy, Nigel Oakley and Paul Jenkins. Rotary Club of Wrington Vale

The club made the trip earlier this year, before social distancing guidelines.

Members of the Rotary Club of Wrington Vale visited a school in Nepal which the group has been supporting.

Four club members visited the Asian country in February to assess the club’s charity work in the area.

The trip was made before more stringent social distancing rules were enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The main focus of the trip was to visit three schools in Rabi Opi, a village some 25 miles east of Kathmandu which was close to the epicentre of a 2015 earthquake.

Rotarians started supporting the community four years ago when they funded the commissioning of a brick-making machine press for villagers following the disaster.

This machine allowed villagers to rebuild their school and houses using locally produced bricks.

