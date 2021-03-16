Zoo recycles Christmas trees for animal enrichment

Published: 10:00 AM March 16, 2021

A Wraxall zoo has been using recycled Christmas trees for animal enrichment for their animals.

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm has used the programme for many years but in 2020, after a case of mistaken identity with a zoo with a similar name in America, the campaign took off beyond all expectations.

This year, the zoo had bigger and even greener plans to join forces with North Somerset Council to assist with chipping the excess trees to use around the site.

While the pandemic prevented many people from being able to take their Christmas trees to the zoo, a great number of trees were still dropped off in the Christmas tree drop zone.

The zoo has recycled more than 1,000 Christmas trees. Noah's Ark Zoo Farm - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

A large number of those trees were successfully used for animal enrichment, with the elephants being especially partial to a Christmas tree and are able to strip a whole tree in around 11 minutes.

The remainder of the trees, approximately 1,500, were chipped by the council’s parks and street scene contractor over a period of four days by Mark Gale, Stephen Pike, Graham Wakefield and Mark Kinman.

The woodchip has many uses around the zoo, in both animal enclosures and in the gardens. They were used in the Andean adventure, providing different scents and providing the zoo's resident spectacled bears, Madidi and Rasu some additional enrichment in their large enclosure, while the elephants, not only consume whole trees, but will quite happily munc their way through the chippings and search for their food that has been buried in it.

The zoo's meerkats enjoy digging in the sand and to change it up, the keepers bury their food under the mulch, this simulates hunting in the wild and is a key part of their enrichment. The lions also love the fresh scent of the trees, especially if their meal is hiding under them.

The zoo also uses the woodchip as a bedding mulch on the gardens across the 100-acre site. This helps to subdue the weeds and maintain moisture in the soil and reduces the need for weed spraying.

Larry Bush, managing director of the zoo, said: “We really love the Christmas tree recycling program and so do all our animals.

"By joining forces with North Somerset Council, it enabled us to chip the remaining trees efficiently to use around the zoo grounds.

"We hope to build on this popular scheme next year and to continue our partnership with North Somerset.”