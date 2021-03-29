Zoo wins three tourism awards

Published: 3:53 PM March 29, 2021

A Wraxall zoo has bagged a hattrick of awards.

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm won three Bristol, Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards.

After much anticipation the award winners were announced over Zoom on March 18, with the best tourist attractions rewarded for all their work during the past 12 months.

Rhian McIntosh, customer experience and events coordinator, said: “It was certainly a unique experience to wear a dress with welly boots along with waterproofs over Zoom.

"However, it reflects the diversity of the work we do here and made us all smile in what has been an extremely challenging year.”

The zoo took home a silver award for large visitor attraction of the year, a gold award for ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism and a gold award for accessible and inclusive tourism.

This is not the first time the zoo has won awards for its sustainable tourism efforts. The zoo wants to teach the next generation about the importance of protecting and conserving the natural world as well as teaching young people practical skills through their volunteer and work experience programmes.

Recently, Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm planted more than 5,500 trees on their 110-acre site as well as installing more than 100 nest boxes for native birds.

The team were particularly thrilled to have received the gold award for accessible and inclusive tourism after a huge push by the zoo to become accessible for all visitors.

In recent years they have installed a changing places toilet complete with hoist and changing bed as well as improving their car park to make it more accessible to wheelchair users.

The Noah’s Ark team has also undertaken training in autism, mental health awareness and British Sign Language.

Larry Bush, the zoo's managing director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received these awards which highlight the dedication of our talented and hard-working team.

"It’s a huge honour to be recognised for our progress as a green tourist attraction and an inclusive and accessible zoo.”