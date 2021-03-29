News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Zoo wins three tourism awards

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:53 PM March 29, 2021   
Zoo staff celebrated their three tourism awards. 

Zoo staff celebrated their three tourism awards. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

A Wraxall zoo has bagged a hattrick of awards.

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm won three Bristol, Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards.  

After much anticipation the award winners were announced over Zoom on March 18, with the best tourist attractions rewarded for all their work during the past 12 months.

Rhian McIntosh, customer experience and events coordinator, said: “It was certainly a unique experience to wear a dress with welly boots along with waterproofs over Zoom.

"However, it reflects the diversity of the work we do here and made us all smile in what has been an extremely challenging year.” 

The zoo took home a silver award for large visitor attraction of the year, a gold award for ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism and a gold award for accessible and inclusive tourism.   

This is not the first time the zoo has won awards for its sustainable tourism efforts. The zoo wants to teach the next generation about the importance of protecting and conserving the natural world as well as teaching young people practical skills through their volunteer and work experience programmes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Golf course concessionaire asked to surrender lease
  2. 2 Care home residents reunited with loved ones
  3. 3 Call for eligible people to book for vaccine
  1. 4 Portishead coach firm launches post-lockdown getaways this summer
  2. 5 Health leaders urge public to follow Covid-19 guidance as restrictions ease
  3. 6 Cinema launches £70k fundraising appeal to increase capacity and aid covid recovery
  4. 7 Covid – A Year On: Mass testing underway to provide a safe education
  5. 8 Man suffers head and chest injuries after group assault
  6. 9 Marina living at its best, in the penthouse
  7. 10 Call for residents to complete Census 2021

Recently, Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm planted more than 5,500 trees on their 110-acre site as well as installing more than 100 nest boxes for native birds.  

The team were particularly thrilled to have received the gold award for accessible and inclusive tourism after a huge push by the zoo to become accessible for all visitors.

In recent years they have installed a changing places toilet complete with hoist and changing bed as well as improving their car park to make it more accessible to wheelchair users.

The Noah’s Ark team has also undertaken training in autism, mental health awareness and British Sign Language.  

Larry Bush, the zoo's managing director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received these awards which highlight the dedication of our talented and hard-working team.

"It’s a huge honour to be recognised for our progress as a green tourist attraction and an inclusive and accessible zoo.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aerial view of luxury Marine Place Clevedon development which is set into the cliff-face. One is up for sale.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

One of the finest homes in Clevedon back on the market

Report By Karen Richards

person
Sarah Everard was walking home alone when she disappeared.

Women's Safety

Women 'do not feel safe' in North Somerset

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
One Year On: How Covid has affected North Somerset's charities.

Covid - A Year On

Covid One Year On: Charities 'blessed' with community spirit

Carrington Walker

person
Members of the Reeds Rains North Somerset walking challenge. 

Estate agents walk 10,000 steps a day to fund life-saving cancer research

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus