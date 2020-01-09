Old Christmas trees wanted by zoo

Christmas trees can be donated to the zoo from Thursday. Picture: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm Archant

A Wraxall zoo is appealing for people to donate their unwanted Christmas trees after the festive period.

People can drop off their trees at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm, in Clevedon Road, from tomorrow (Thursday).

A zoo spokesman said: "Our animals will be glad of the mix up, and we would be happy to take your Christmas trees for animal enrichment from Thursday.

"Please do not forget to de-decorate it first and please only donate real trees.

"Please drop them off at the shelter at the bottom of our car park from Thursday, and we will distribute to the animals for some post-Christmas fun."

A popular scheme will also return on Thursday, with the 'children go free' promotion, which is back until February 14.

Paying adults can use the voucher code 'free child' when purchasing an adult ticket to grant free entry for a youngster.

More than 2,000 people used the scheme last year.