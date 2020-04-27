Advanced search

Tiger dies of kidney failure at zoo

PUBLISHED: 07:55 28 April 2020

Khan died aged 16. Picture: Noahs Ark Zoo Farm

A Bengal tiger has died of kidney failure at a Wraxall zoo.

Khan playing with a Christmas tree. Picture: Noah's Ark Zoo FarmKhan playing with a Christmas tree. Picture: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Keepers at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm said Khan had suffered from kidney disease and had been on medication for several months.

A zoo spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our 16-year-old Bengal tiger, Khan.

“He was such a huge character here at the zoo for the past 11 years and was much-loved by staff and visitors alike.”

In the wild, tigers live to be about eight years old, and in captivity the average lifespan is 16 years.

Hundreds of visitors, staff and volunteers have paid tributes and shared photographs of Khan on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The 31-stone tiger earned national media coverage in 2015 when he was treated by a dentist for an infected tooth.

The zoo called in Dr Peter Kertesz, who was able to save the cracked tooth by removing the tip and filling the big cat’s root canal.

