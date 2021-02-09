Zoo plants more than 5,500 trees during lockdown

Published: 4:00 PM February 9, 2021

During lockdown, a Wraxall zoo has planted thousands of trees on its grounds.

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm's project was completed in two phases with a total of more than 5,500 trees planted in and around the zoo.

The zoo’s grounds team planted 2,500 mixed native hedging whips of field maple, hawthorn, spindle, guelder rose and hazel trees to form hedgerows in the top sheep field to create four new paddocks for its rare breeds British farm animals project.

The remaining trees were used to repair pre-existing arable field hedges where sections had collapsed.

Staff at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm planted more than 5,500 trees. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

These areas were removed to enable the establishment of the new hedges, with much of the damaged hedgerow being used as browse for its elephants, giraffes and camels, so nothing was wasted.

In addition, a further 55 larger, established hornbeam, oak, lime and field maple trees were planted around the zoo.

This will create extra shade for visitors in the picnic areas and also for animals in their enclosures.

The second phase of this scheme, as part of the National Grid’s Hinkley Point project, saw an additional 3,000 trees planted by the zoo in conjunction with Ground Control on behalf of National Grid.

The majority of these trees will form native hedgerows to act as windbreaks and wildlife corridors on the boundary of the zoo and also between paddocks.

As part of the Hinkley Point project, Noah’s Ark is proud to be the largest single recipient of trees in the South West.

Larry Bush, managing director at the zoo, said: “Our tree planting initiative is a key part of our commitment to the environment as a green and sustainable zoo.

"Trees have so many environmental benefits including creating clean air, reducing the impact of climate change and of course providing habitats for native wildlife.

"During the past two decades we’ve planted over 45,000 trees across our 200-acre zoo and farm to provide a lasting legacy for the environment.”