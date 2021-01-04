Zoo reopens to customers for new year

Published: 7:41 AM January 4, 2021

A Wraxall zoo has reopened for the new year.

The zoo closed for new year’s day and then reopened on Saturday, continuing seven days a week for the whole of January and 2021.

Larry Bush, the zoo’s managing director, said: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, including the zoo.

“We would like to thank all our supporters over the past year, we couldn’t have made it without you.

“As we have been closed for so much of the year, we want to offer our members and visitors a safe and fun place to visit during the holidays.”

During the lockdown in November, the zoo took the opportunity to resurface the disabled blue badge car park.

This is a key stage in the zoo’s long-term plan Ark For All campaign to make the zoo as accessible as possible.

Phase one of this plan was competed in July 2018 with the opening of the changing places toilet facility and inclusive play as part of its main features.