Zebra born at zoo
PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 April 2020
Archant
A Wraxall zoo has welcomed a new arrival during the coronavirus outbreak.
Polly, Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm’s five-year-old zebra, has given birth to a stripy baby.
The new female brought smiles to the faces of visitors on the zoo’s last day of opening before its closure.
The keepers decided on the name Hope, to signify to all its visitors and staff, ‘that in these unprecedented times, there is still hope that things will return to normal and life will keep on going’.
She will live in the zebra enclosure and joins her father, Zebedee, the rest of the dazzle, including another young zebra called Sprout, who was born in December.
Senior keeper Emma Ogborne said: “The news around the world has been dominated by the coronavirus and when Hope arrived safely into the world, she brought so much happiness to the whole zoo team.
“That’s when we knew we had to call her Hope.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.