Zebra born at zoo

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 January 2020

Sprout was born at the zoo. Picture: Noah�s Ark Zoo Farm

A new stripy face has been spotted at a Wraxall zoo.

Nola the zebra has given birth to a baby boy at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm.

In keeping with the Christmas theme, the youngster has been nicknamed Sprout by the keepers.

Nola is a very protective mother and will keep very close to her baby, allowing them to form a close bond.

New-born foals are born with their stripes, although they are brown and white.

The stripes will turn to black as the young zebra gets older.

Sprout will live in the zebra enclosure and joins his father, Zebedee, Polly and her daughter, Zenah, who was born last September.

Senior keeper, Emma Ogbourne, said: "We are really happy to see Zebedee's second born running around.

"The herd is getting along well and we're excited to see if he and our youngest giraffe, three-month old Gilbert, become fast friends, because they are living next door to each other."

