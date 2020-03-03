Advanced search

National Trust site to host Victorian week

PUBLISHED: 07:55 05 March 2020

People enjoying Tyntesfield in the lovely spring sunshine.

Visitors to a National Trust estate will have the opportunity to learn more about Victorian costumes and culture next week.

Wraxall's Tyntesfield House will host a Victorian week from Monday to March 15.

Tyntesfield's costumiers will be in the Cow Barn atrium from 10.30am-2.30pm throughout the week, giving visitors a close-up look at some of the handmade pieces from the estate's costume collection, made mostly from repurposed fabrics which have been donated or recycled.

There will be free, daily guided walks at 10.30am and noon each day, which will focus on Victorian history in the outdoors.

Indoors, families can try their hand at Victorian household tasks, including silver polishing and napkin folding.

Malcolm Thorne, Tyntesfield's senior visitor experience officer, said: "This will be the first time visitors can take a close look at some of the pieces in the collection."

