PICTURES: Tyntesfield House hosts inaugural wassail ceremony

Tyntesfield House hosting its first Wassail. Wassail King and Queen, 6-year-old Nolan and 4-year-old Ibbie with Master of ceremonies Les Davies. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A National Trust site hosted its inaugural wassail ceremony on the weekend.

Tyntesfield House hosting its first Wassail. Wassail King and Queen, 6-year-old Nolan and 4-year-old Ibbie pour cider around the apple tree. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Tyntesfield House hosting its first Wassail. Wassail King and Queen, 6-year-old Nolan and 4-year-old Ibbie pour cider around the apple tree. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Families blessed the orchard at Tyntesfield House, in Wraxall, on Saturday.

Master of ceremonies Les Davies led the procession around the estate grounds.

A family craft workshop allowed youngsters to create a shaker or crown to use in the parade and for the blessing of the orchard.

Guests were also encouraged to bring their own shaker to rattle and make plenty of noise to scare the evil spirits away and to encourage a fruitful crop of apples.

Staff at the grade II-listed house welcomed in the new year with traditional Somerset music and celebrations.

The wassail king and queen - six-year-old Nolan and four-year-old Ibbie - led the procession to the orchard and poured cider around the apple tree.

Tyntesfield's wassail was one of the last ceremonies to be held in the area.

