National Trust reopens Tyntesfield House

Tyntesfield House reopened on Monday. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A National Trust site in Wraxall reopened this week following a successful pilot.

On Monday, Tyntesfield House opened for the first time in more than five months, with several safety measures in place.

The garden and parkland have been open since June 29, delayed from an initial date of June 24 when extreme weather saw the Home Farm area of the site flooded. Since then, the site has welcomed almost 40,000 visitors.

The house is open daily, initially from 11am-3pm, with last admission at 2.15pm, while the garden is open daily from 10am-5pm.

Opening hours will be extended after a trial period and admission to the house is included with pre-booked visits, made through the online booking system. Entry is on a first come, first served basis.

A one-way system and limited numbers inside the house will ensure social distancing is possible, with cleaning and hand sanitising stations made available.

Francesca Hollow, house manager for the National Trust at Tyntesfield, said: “It’s wonderful to be reopening the doors to Tyntesfield, and to see the house and estate full of life once more.

“The last five months has been the longest Tyntesfield has been closed to the public since the trust took on the estate in 2002.

“Although things will look a little different, with limited rooms on the one-way route, we’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors into the house again.”

During lockdown, the house team at Tyntesfield was reduced to three members of staff, who took on a daily list of tasks, including vacuuming miles of floor, dusting fire and security sensors, as well as the precious collection, pest management, and a wide range of other conservation tasks.

A trust spokesman said: “The National Trust will continue to operate an advanced booking system and tickets will grant joint access to the house and gardens.

“Due to limits on capacity as a result of social distancing, it may not be possible for everyone to access the house during their visit. In line with government guidance, guests are required to wear a face covering in the house. Please bring one with you.

“As part of a day out at Tyntesfield, visitors can enjoy the extensive garden and parkland, two on site cafes, shop and natural woodland play trail.”