Zoo photograph wins award

A photo of a Siamang gibbon with a heart-shaped nose captured the hearts of the public on social media during lockdown.

Wraxall’s Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm entered the shot into the people’s choice category in the 2020 British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) Photography Awards.

One of the primate keepers caught the close-up image while doing her daily jobs in the enclosure.

The picture was captured while the gibbon, named Beatrice, took some time to herself away from her rowdy boys.

Beatrice lives at the zoo with her family group, including her mate Elwood and her sons Sidney, Sultana and Seth.

Larry Bush, managing director at the zoo, said: “We are very proud to have won this award due to this time.

“The winners show the important work of zoos and aquariums at an immensely challenging time for the conservation organisations.

“Not only are these zoos and aquariums fighting for a better, wild future, after months of closures they are reeling from the financial impacts of the coronavirus.”

The awards were judged by TV naturalist Nick Baker, from CBBC’s The Really Wild Show, amongst other judges.

Competition judge and BIAZA spokesmab, Andy Hall, “Huge congratulations to all of our winners. Everyday our zoos and aquariums are sharing the extraordinary beauty and fragility of the natural world and this is evident in the incredible winning photos.

“Now more than ever our society needs zoos and aquariums.”