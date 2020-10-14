Pumpkin fest to take place over Halloween
PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 October 2020
Archant
A Wraxall zoo is preparing for Halloween with plenty of treats in store.
Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm will host a pumpkin fest from October 24 to November 1.
One group of animals has been up to mischief and hidden the pumpkins in the wrong places.
The pumpkin-themed trail around the zoo will solve the mystery of the muddled up pumpkins to find out who is responsible.
Attendees must print off the trail prior to arriving for a chance to win an adoption and tickets for a family of four.
They can also get creative in the zoo’s social media carving competition to win a family ticket to the zoo.
At the end of the visit, the Farm Shop will be open where people can pick up a zoo-grown pumpkin to take home.
All tickets must be pre-booked online prior to arrival, by logging on to www.noahsarkzoofarm.co.uk
