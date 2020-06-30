Gallery

South West’s largest zoo reopens to public

Polly Robertson, aged eight, reopened the zoo. Picture: Noah�s Ark Zoo Farm Archant

The largest zoo in the South West has reopened.

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, in Wraxall, opened to the public again on June 23.

The zoo was officially reopened by eight-year-old Polly Robertson, who walked 64 miles during lockdown, one mile a day to equal the distance from her house, and raised more than £11,000 for the zoo.

The zoo is following government guidelines and will limit the number of people who can buy tickets each day, including using timed entry to reduce the risk of crowds at the ticket office. All tickets need to be pre-purchased online before visiting.

There are also increased hand washing facilities on site and additional toilets and staff have installed antibacterial gel stations around the site.

All indoor enclosures are closed, including soft play, outdoor play is also closed, and food is available from kiosks and will be takeaway only.