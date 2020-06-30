Advanced search

Gallery

South West’s largest zoo reopens to public

PUBLISHED: 07:55 01 July 2020

Polly Robertson, aged eight, reopened the zoo. Picture: Noah�s Ark Zoo Farm

Polly Robertson, aged eight, reopened the zoo. Picture: Noah�s Ark Zoo Farm

Archant

The largest zoo in the South West has reopened.

Polly Robertson, aged eight, reopened the zoo. Picture: Noah�s Ark Zoo FarmPolly Robertson, aged eight, reopened the zoo. Picture: Noah�s Ark Zoo Farm

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, in Wraxall, opened to the public again on June 23.

The zoo was officially reopened by eight-year-old Polly Robertson, who walked 64 miles during lockdown, one mile a day to equal the distance from her house, and raised more than £11,000 for the zoo.

Polly Robertson, aged eight, reopened the zoo. Picture: Noah�s Ark Zoo FarmPolly Robertson, aged eight, reopened the zoo. Picture: Noah�s Ark Zoo Farm

The zoo is following government guidelines and will limit the number of people who can buy tickets each day, including using timed entry to reduce the risk of crowds at the ticket office. All tickets need to be pre-purchased online before visiting.

There are also increased hand washing facilities on site and additional toilets and staff have installed antibacterial gel stations around the site.

Polly Robertson, aged eight, reopened the zoo. Picture: Noah�s Ark Zoo FarmPolly Robertson, aged eight, reopened the zoo. Picture: Noah�s Ark Zoo Farm

All indoor enclosures are closed, including soft play, outdoor play is also closed, and food is available from kiosks and will be takeaway only.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

CCTV image released after ornaments theft

Two ornamental urns and pillars were removed from outside the house. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Works to improve M5 junction 19 worth £2.6m starts this week

Highways England £2.9m congestion relief scheme to improve M5 junction 19 starts on Monday.

Most Read

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

CCTV image released after ornaments theft

Two ornamental urns and pillars were removed from outside the house. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Works to improve M5 junction 19 worth £2.6m starts this week

Highways England £2.9m congestion relief scheme to improve M5 junction 19 starts on Monday.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Stokes to captain England in first Test as Root isolates

England's Ben Stokes practices slip catching during the training session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

South West’s largest zoo reopens to public

Polly Robertson, aged eight, reopened the zoo. Picture: Noah�s Ark Zoo Farm

Works to improve M5 junction 19 worth £2.6m starts this week

Highways England £2.9m congestion relief scheme to improve M5 junction 19 starts on Monday.