New farm shop opens at zoo

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 October 2020

Noah's Ark farm shop. Picture: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Noah's Ark farm shop. Picture: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

A new farm shop has opened at a Wraxall zoo.

Products which will be sold at the zoo farm shop. Picture: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

The farm shop, located outside the main Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm entrance, popped up during lockdown and is now open permanently for business.

The shop aims to provide local produce to zoo visitors.

Noah's Ark farm shop. Picture: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

It stocks freshly baked bread and cakes, as well as a selection of pastries, including sausage rolls and pork pies, tasty cheese, crackers, sauces, and Bennett’s Ice Cream are available.

Fresh tea and coffee from Clifton Coffee can also be taken away, alongside fresh and frozen meals, homemade cakes and desserts, made from South West products and cooked in the farm kitchen.

Clifton Coffee will be sold at the zoo farm shop. Picture: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Larry Bush, the zoo’s managing director, said: “Our farm shop was dreamt up during lockdown and our site team have worked so hard to get this up and running.

“We are excited to work with local businesses and to see how this new venture goes.”

