New farm shop opens at zoo
PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 October 2020
Archant
A new farm shop has opened at a Wraxall zoo.
The farm shop, located outside the main Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm entrance, popped up during lockdown and is now open permanently for business.
The shop aims to provide local produce to zoo visitors.
It stocks freshly baked bread and cakes, as well as a selection of pastries, including sausage rolls and pork pies, tasty cheese, crackers, sauces, and Bennett’s Ice Cream are available.
Fresh tea and coffee from Clifton Coffee can also be taken away, alongside fresh and frozen meals, homemade cakes and desserts, made from South West products and cooked in the farm kitchen.
Larry Bush, the zoo’s managing director, said: “Our farm shop was dreamt up during lockdown and our site team have worked so hard to get this up and running.
“We are excited to work with local businesses and to see how this new venture goes.”
