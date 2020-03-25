Zoo closes to public ‘until further notice’

Wraxall’s zoo has closed until further notice.

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm made the announcement on Monday.

A zoo spokesman said: “We know our amazing members and visitors have appreciated having outdoor spaces to visit over recent days and we have done our best to stay open as somewhere for you to get fresh air.

“However, we need to continue to ensure everyone is safe and healthy and so we feel this is the best decision at these times.

“If you have tickets booked for today or in the coming weeks, we will rearrange the dates for a day in the future.

“Please call us on 01275 852606 if you have any questions.

“Please be assured, that even though we are closed, our keepers will continue to give the best care for all our animals.

“We will, of course, keep you up to date with our latest news online and through email and our social media channels.”