Advanced search

Zoo closes to public ‘until further notice’

PUBLISHED: 09:57 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 25 March 2020

Noahs Ark Zoo Farm announced it will close on Monday. Picture: Noahs Ark Zoo Farm

Noahs Ark Zoo Farm announced it will close on Monday. Picture: Noahs Ark Zoo Farm

Archant

Wraxall’s zoo has closed until further notice.

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm made the announcement on Monday.

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus in North Somerset.

A zoo spokesman said: “We know our amazing members and visitors have appreciated having outdoor spaces to visit over recent days and we have done our best to stay open as somewhere for you to get fresh air.

“However, we need to continue to ensure everyone is safe and healthy and so we feel this is the best decision at these times.

“If you have tickets booked for today or in the coming weeks, we will rearrange the dates for a day in the future.

“Please call us on 01275 852606 if you have any questions.

“Please be assured, that even though we are closed, our keepers will continue to give the best care for all our animals.

“We will, of course, keep you up to date with our latest news online and through email and our social media channels.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Co-op store and post office branch to close their doors next month

The co-op and the post office to close in April

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

Backwell School loses outstanding rating in latest Ofsted inspection

Backwell School. Picture: Google

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Most Read

Co-op store and post office branch to close their doors next month

The co-op and the post office to close in April

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

Backwell School loses outstanding rating in latest Ofsted inspection

Backwell School. Picture: Google

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

Zoo closes to public ‘until further notice’

Noahs Ark Zoo Farm announced it will close on Monday. Picture: Noahs Ark Zoo Farm

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘unthinkable’ says BOA chairman

A general view of the Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Drive 24