Village play area reopens

New equipment was installed at the playground last year. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

A play area has reopened in a village.

The Millennium Green playground in Wraxall reopened on Saturday in accordance with government guidelines.

Wraxall and Failand Parish Council has carried out a risk assessment, and has set out rules and guidelines which will be in place.

The playground equipment is not being cleaned to combat the spread coronavirus and people are asked to sanitise their hands before and after using the equipment.

A parish council spokesman said: “Please follow the government guidelines on the wearing of face coverings, and social distancing.

“Coronavirus can survive on plastic and metal surfaces for three days or longer.

“No food or drink is permitted in the play area and use the play equipment at your own risk.

“Please observe these rules and enjoy the facility from Saturday onwards.”