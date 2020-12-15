Pub up for sale for £1million

Published: 12:00 PM December 15, 2020

A country pub in North Somerset has been put up for sale for £1million.

The Country Pub Group, which operated The Battleaxes in Wraxall, entered administration in August.

Since the firm entered administration, the public house, in Bristol Road, has been put on the market with Fleurets overseeing the sale.

The group purchased the grade-II listed building in September 2019.

The pub closed in March when the UK went into national lockdown and did not reopen.

The watering hole was originally built as a temperance house by Matilda Blanche Gibbs, widow of wealthy merchant William Gibbs, in 1881.

Its closure leaves Wraxall without an operating public house as The Old Barn, also in Bristol Road, closed suddenly in November 2017 and has remained shut ever since.

The Old Barn had been a prominent watering hole for more than 20 years.