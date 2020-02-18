Advanced search

School announces new headteacher to start in September

PUBLISHED: 12:21 18 February 2020

Debbie Isaachsen will becomeThe Downs Prepatory School headteacher in September. Picture: Caroline Lucas

Debbie Isaachsen will becomeThe Downs Prepatory School headteacher in September. Picture: Caroline Lucas

A primary school will have a new headteacher next academic year.

The Downs Preparatory School, in Wraxall, has announced Debbie Isaachsen will start in September.

Marcus Gunn will continue until his retirement after 19 years at the end of the summer term.

Mark Burchfield, chairman of governors, said: "We're delighted to have appointed Debbie to the post of headteacher.

"After a rigorous selection process, we felt Debbie's outstanding abilities, strong personal values and qualities fitted our requirements exactly, and we look forward to Debbie leading The Downs into the next stage of its development."

Debbie is headteacher of Heatherton School, part of the Berkhamsted Schools Group, where she sits on the executive team.

She was previously head of the lower school and the deputy head of the pre-prep at Cheltenham College Preparatory School.

