Families enjoy Easter donkey tale trail at church
- Credit: All Saints' Wraxall
Families were able to enjoy their Easter weekend thanks to a fun activity organised by a church.
For the families in and around Wraxall and Failand this Easter break, an Easter donkey tale trail was set up around the churchyard at All Saints’ Wraxall.
Children drew the Easter story on a donkey template as they followed Derek the donkey telling his travelling tale around different parts of the churchyard finishing with a chocolatey treat at the end of the story.
Families were also invited to add spring flowers to our wooden cross in the lower churchyard.
Between All Saints' and St Bartholomew's in Failand, the two churches aim to offer a range of services, events and activities on Sunday's and during the week for all stages and ages.
The churches are still offering Zoom services to people in the villages and surrounding areas.
To watch a service over Zoom online, email wraxallwithfailandparish@gmail.com or call 01275 852442.
