Charity appeals for volunteers to help in shops

People can pop into the shops to find out more about volunteering. Archant

A charity shop supporting children with life-limiting conditions is looking for more volunteers.

Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) is looking for more helpers to volunteer in its shops in Nailsea and Portishead.

The stores in Portishead High Street and Colliers Walk, in Nailsea, will throw open their doors from Saturday until February 7 to enable people to pop in to find out more about the different roles on offer.

Steph Robey, the charity's retail volunteer advisor, said: "Volunteering in our charity shops is one of the most popular ways to support the charity, and there's a role to suit everyone.

"There are lots of ways to get involved, from creating shop displays and sorting stock to serving and chatting to customers."

Volunteering enables people to gain new skills while supporting a worthy cause.

CHSW supports more than 500 children and their families.