Two-year programme to repair road set to begin this week

Published: 5:55 AM October 16, 2020 Updated: 3:47 PM November 11, 2020

The B3128 will be closed overnight. Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

The first phase of a road improvement programme will begin this week.

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving the area’s roads, North Somerset Council carry out works which will require a night-time closure on the B3128 Clevedon Road, in Wraxall and Failand.

This is to complete pre surface-dressing patching works over a two-year programme.

Year one will consist of carriageway surface patching in preparation for surface dressing to be carried out in year two.

The scheme will involve patching and resurfacing areas of the carriageway, drainage improvements, road marking and signing improvements and cleansing and repairing the existing drainage system.

You may also want to watch:

The works will be completed in phases to minimise disruption to road users.

Cllr James Tonkin, the council’s executive member whose portfolio includes highways, said: “Due to the nature of the works, we will be closing the road from the junction of Towerhouse Lane to the junction of Weston Road.

“To minimise disruption to road users we will complete the work in phases and carry it out overnight.”

The works are scheduled to start on Monday and are due to take two weeks to complete. The working hours on site will be between 7pm and 6am.

Access to homes and businesses will be available and signs will be in place throughout the works advising businesses are open as usual.

Traffic marshals will be positioned at key locations to help with access arrangements. The road will be available for traffic to use as normal outside of these times on a temporary road surface.

The signed diversion is Tickenham Hill, Clevedon Road, Tickenham Road, Northern Way and Ettlingen Way.

Diversions are also in place around the M5 motorway, junction 19 interchange, Martcombe Road, Haberfield Hill, Pill Road, Ashton Road and Long Ashton bypass.

The cost of the scheme is £178,000 and the council’s main term-maintenance contractor, Skanksa, will act as principal contractor for the works, with several smaller, specialist contractors completing the works.

For a full list of the diversions log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadworks