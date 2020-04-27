Parish council doing its bit for villagers during lockdown

Wraxall and Failand Parish Council would like to help villagers. Archant

A parish council is making sure its villagers are looked after during the coronavirus outbreak.

Some of those living in Wraxall and Failand will feel alone during this time, whether due to self-isolation or because they fall into one of the increased risk categories.

Those people may benefit from some friendly regular contact or need some simple help outside that of a medical nature, and Wraxall and Failand Parish Council would like to help.

The parish council can organise to have someone check in regularly, either by phone, Skype, FaceTime or arrange some shopping to be delivered onto the doorstep, following the government guidelines.

It has volunteers from councillors, or from other organisations and neighbours who can offer support and help organise some necessities from suppliers through this period.

A parish council spokesman said: “Someone will phone to find out how we can help. This is a free service to help those living in the parish of Wraxall and Failand during this difficult and challenging time. A grant for a specific purpose may be available for anyone living in Wraxall and Failand experiencing hardship and in need of financial support from Wraxall Parochial Charities.

“There will be no parish council meetings until further notice. The hope is that legislation will be passed shortly to allow parish councils to hold virtual meetings over the internet.

“Planning applications will continue to be reviewed but councillors will not be conducting site visits with the applicant or neighbours.

“Those wishing to comment on an application can use the facility on the North Somerset Council website. If you to discuss an application with a councillor then please email the clerk.

“Remember that your parish council is here is help you.”

The maintenance of areas which the authority is responsible will continue for as long as possible, such as the cutting of grass at selected junctions to maintain sightlines and upkeep of the Millennium Green park.

If you wish to volunteer to help or to register a request for support for yourself or a neighbour, please email the parish council clerk at clerk@wraxallandfailand-pc.gov.uk