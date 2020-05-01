Parish council clerk walks marathon for charity

Tony Jay walked 26.2 miles around his apartment block. Picture: Tony Jay Archant

A parish council clerk has walked the length of a marathon from home.

Wraxall and Failand Parish Council clerk Tony Jay walked the 26.2 miles distance around the apartment block he lives in.

Tony completed 273 laps of the building to reach the distance and started at 3am on Thursday, finishing at 11pm.

Tony was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February last year and had his prostate removed in July.

The cancer has spread but he recently finished six weeks of radiotherapy designed to kill it off completely.

He said: “I felt surprisingly good bearing in mind that I had done no training whatsoever, my Fitbit reading was 53,472 steps.

“I am not actually asking for sponsorship, but if anyone would like to make a donation to Prostate Cancer UK then they can do so.”

To make a donation, log on to prostatecanceruk.org/get-involved/donate