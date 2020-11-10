Parish churches raise money for charity during harvest

For harvest this year, Wraxall with Failand parish churches did something different to the traditional food collection.

The churches, All Saints’ in Wraxall and St Bartholomew’s in Failand, agreed to raise money for those less fortunate overseas and decided to support the “send a cow” initiative.

Elize Jutsum, church administrator, said: “We had originally set up a target of £210 via Just Giving to raise enough money for one cow; however, through various forms of giving have managed to raise more than £600, with more still to come in, so will be able to buy three cows for the charity. This was teamed also with giving perishable and non-perishable food donations to the Salvation Army.

“We also had a family harvest hunt event to celebrate, in which families hunted for pumpkins with cows on around the grounds. The children and families had to post their entry map in our post box for a chance to win a cuddly cow.”