World premiere of Rambert dance company's latest work

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 10:15 AM March 12, 2021    Updated: 10:37 AM March 12, 2021
Rambert dancers in rehearsals for Rooms

Dance enthusiasts in North Somerset can indulge in livestreamed performances at home, of Rambert dance company’s world premiere of their new work – Rooms, courtesy of Theatre Royal Bath. 

Devised by Norwegian choreographer Jo Stromgren, the show is a unique mix of dance, theatre and film featuring 17 dancers who play 100 characters across 36 scenes. 

Explaining the artistic concept behind her creation, Jo said: “Rooms offers glimpses through the windows of different people’s lives, to create a kind of mosaic of the cityscape environment. It’s like the unfinished narrative you create in your head as you pass by windows on a bike ride; you get to peek into people’s lives and you realise there is so much going on but you have no idea what is happening or why.” 

Performances run from April 8 -11. Tickets, priced £10-20, can be purchased on 01225 448844 or online at theatreroyal.org.uk 

