World premiere of Rambert dance company's latest work

Published: 10:15 AM March 12, 2021 Updated: 10:37 AM March 12, 2021

Dance enthusiasts in North Somerset can indulge in livestreamed performances at home, of Rambert dance company’s world premiere of their new work – Rooms, courtesy of Theatre Royal Bath.

Devised by Norwegian choreographer Jo Stromgren, the show is a unique mix of dance, theatre and film featuring 17 dancers who play 100 characters across 36 scenes.

Explaining the artistic concept behind her creation, Jo said: “Rooms offers glimpses through the windows of different people’s lives, to create a kind of mosaic of the cityscape environment. It’s like the unfinished narrative you create in your head as you pass by windows on a bike ride; you get to peek into people’s lives and you realise there is so much going on but you have no idea what is happening or why.”

Performances run from April 8 -11. Tickets, priced £10-20, can be purchased on 01225 448844 or online at theatreroyal.org.uk