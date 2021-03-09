News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Youngsters celebrate World Book Day 2021

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 4:00 PM March 9, 2021   
World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead.

World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead.

Children and schools in North Somerset enjoyed celebrating World Book Day in lockdown.  

World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead.

World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead.

Although many pupils were learning from home last week, schools encouraged children to dress up as their favourite characters and put on fun activities to promote reading.

Birdwell School, in Long Ashton, is ‘super proud’ of its year two pupils who worked hard at home and school to draw the other half of famous characters, including Harry Potter, Dr Seuss' Cat In The Hat and Roald Dahl's Matilda.  

Children at Birdwell School celebrated World Book Day on March 4.

Children at Birdwell School celebrated World Book Day on March 4.

Children and staff at The Nursery in Portishead also got into the spirit of World Book Day on March 4. 

Much-loved fictional characters inspired some creative fancy dress outfits, ranging from Mary Poppins and Alice In Wonderland to Piglet and Stick Man. 

World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead.

World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead.

World Book Day is celebrated all over the world to promote reading for pleasure, which improves life chances for children.

World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead.

World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead.


South West

