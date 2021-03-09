Youngsters celebrate World Book Day 2021
- Credit: Tracey Fowler
Children and schools in North Somerset enjoyed celebrating World Book Day in lockdown.
Although many pupils were learning from home last week, schools encouraged children to dress up as their favourite characters and put on fun activities to promote reading.
Birdwell School, in Long Ashton, is ‘super proud’ of its year two pupils who worked hard at home and school to draw the other half of famous characters, including Harry Potter, Dr Seuss' Cat In The Hat and Roald Dahl's Matilda.
Children and staff at The Nursery in Portishead also got into the spirit of World Book Day on March 4.
Much-loved fictional characters inspired some creative fancy dress outfits, ranging from Mary Poppins and Alice In Wonderland to Piglet and Stick Man.
World Book Day is celebrated all over the world to promote reading for pleasure, which improves life chances for children.
