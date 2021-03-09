Youngsters celebrate World Book Day 2021

Published: 4:00 PM March 9, 2021

World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Children and schools in North Somerset enjoyed celebrating World Book Day in lockdown.

World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Although many pupils were learning from home last week, schools encouraged children to dress up as their favourite characters and put on fun activities to promote reading.

Birdwell School, in Long Ashton, is ‘super proud’ of its year two pupils who worked hard at home and school to draw the other half of famous characters, including Harry Potter, Dr Seuss' Cat In The Hat and Roald Dahl's Matilda.

Children at Birdwell School celebrated World Book Day on March 4. - Credit: Birdwell School

Children and staff at The Nursery in Portishead also got into the spirit of World Book Day on March 4.

Much-loved fictional characters inspired some creative fancy dress outfits, ranging from Mary Poppins and Alice In Wonderland to Piglet and Stick Man.

World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

World Book Day is celebrated all over the world to promote reading for pleasure, which improves life chances for children.

World Book Day at The Nursery in Portishead. - Credit: Tracey Fowler



