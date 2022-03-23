Clevedon improvement works set to begin next month

A £500,000 scheme to upgrade existing pedestrian and cyclist usage in Clevedon is set to begin next month.

North Somerset Council will begin creating new cycle routes and one-way roads across the town after the Easter holidays in a bid to improve sustainable forms of travel.

The council says works on Hill Road will take around eight weeks to complete and improvements to The Beach will begin in the Autumn and will also take around eight weeks.

It is hoped by the winter, Clevedon will have benefited from pavement widening, new parklets for eateries and a 20mph speed limit between The Beach and Hill Road.

Works will avoid key holiday dates for businesses in order to minimise the impact on the local economy and enjoyment of the area during the summer months.

The council's executive member with responsibility for sustainable travel, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "This scheme is backed by local councillors, Clevedon Town Council, Clevedon Business Improvement District (BID) and the Pier Trust.

"We feel we have the right scheme now and have changed the timescales for implementing it in order to minimise any disruption to businesses during the busy summer and holiday periods."