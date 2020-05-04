Woman donates hundreds of headbands to hospitals for NHS staff

Kathryn Harvey with the headbands she has made for the NHS. Archant

A woman who suffers from asthma has made more than 400 headbands for NHS workers to help the fight against Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kathryn Harvey, from Nailsea, is in a high risk category due to her chronic asthma, but she decided she wanted to do something to help those on the front-line.

Kathryn’s daughter works as a radiotherapist in Guilford and she said nurses were desperate for headbands with buttons on because the elastic on the masks is very uncomfortable and leaves them with sore ears.

More: Donated headband project launched to protect hospital staff from virus.

The dedicated mother has made more than 400 headbands so far which have been donated to hospitals across the South West.

Her husband Keith says she is the ‘most incredible wife’ and is very proud of her efforts.

He said: “She (Kathryn) decided that she needed to keep busy during the lockdown, especially since she suffers from chronic asthma and has been informed if she were to go into hospital with Covid-19 she would be unlikely to come out again.

“But being the amazing woman she is – she’s cared for my recently through prostate cancer and a fractured ankle I received whilst cycling – she has decided to spend her time giving something back to our wonderful NHS by making them headbands to take the pressure of the mask elastic around their ears.

“As far as materials are concerned, she is providing the headband material and elastic herself.

“She is a keen patchwork and quilting maker and uses her embroidery machine to do all the sewing.”

The buttons have been donated to Kathryn from Larry from Uphill, who has said he will order more for her if she needs them.

Donations have also come from the South Ward Neighbourhood Group.

Kathryn is extremely grateful to everyone who has helped source materials and contributed to the project.

Keith said: “It’s amazing how people have rallied around to help her in her endeavours.

“Despite its insidious nature, the virus is bringing communities together like nothing has before.

“It’s amazing how adversity brings out the best in people.”

Kathryn is appealing for more donations of buttons, about an inch in size, so she can continue making headbands for NHS staff.

To donate to the project, you can get in touch with Kathryn via email at Kate1002@icloud.com