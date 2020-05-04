Advanced search

Woman donates hundreds of headbands to hospitals for NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 May 2020

Kathryn Harvey with the headbands she has made for the NHS.

Kathryn Harvey with the headbands she has made for the NHS.

Archant

A woman who suffers from asthma has made more than 400 headbands for NHS workers to help the fight against Covid-19.

Kathryn Harvey, from Nailsea, is in a high risk category due to her chronic asthma, but she decided she wanted to do something to help those on the front-line.

Kathryn’s daughter works as a radiotherapist in Guilford and she said nurses were desperate for headbands with buttons on because the elastic on the masks is very uncomfortable and leaves them with sore ears.

More: Donated headband project launched to protect hospital staff from virus.

The dedicated mother has made more than 400 headbands so far which have been donated to hospitals across the South West.

Her husband Keith says she is the ‘most incredible wife’ and is very proud of her efforts.

He said: “She (Kathryn) decided that she needed to keep busy during the lockdown, especially since she suffers from chronic asthma and has been informed if she were to go into hospital with Covid-19 she would be unlikely to come out again.

“But being the amazing woman she is – she’s cared for my recently through prostate cancer and a fractured ankle I received whilst cycling – she has decided to spend her time giving something back to our wonderful NHS by making them headbands to take the pressure of the mask elastic around their ears.

“As far as materials are concerned, she is providing the headband material and elastic herself.

“She is a keen patchwork and quilting maker and uses her embroidery machine to do all the sewing.”

The buttons have been donated to Kathryn from Larry from Uphill, who has said he will order more for her if she needs them.

Donations have also come from the South Ward Neighbourhood Group.

Kathryn is extremely grateful to everyone who has helped source materials and contributed to the project.

Keith said: “It’s amazing how people have rallied around to help her in her endeavours.

“Despite its insidious nature, the virus is bringing communities together like nothing has before.

“It’s amazing how adversity brings out the best in people.”

Kathryn is appealing for more donations of buttons, about an inch in size, so she can continue making headbands for NHS staff.

To donate to the project, you can get in touch with Kathryn via email at Kate1002@icloud.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol opens after missing link complete

The missing link at Ashton Court has been filled to complete the Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol.Picture: Sustrans

GP surgery praises staff and patients for support

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Volunteers deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea

Wes Devonald and Iain Bugler who have been helping to prepare and deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea.

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Girl hikes 26km for muscular dystrophy charity

Esme during her fundraising walk for Luke's Army.

Most Read

Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol opens after missing link complete

The missing link at Ashton Court has been filled to complete the Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol.Picture: Sustrans

GP surgery praises staff and patients for support

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Volunteers deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea

Wes Devonald and Iain Bugler who have been helping to prepare and deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea.

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Girl hikes 26km for muscular dystrophy charity

Esme during her fundraising walk for Luke's Army.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Woman donates hundreds of headbands to hospitals for NHS staff

Kathryn Harvey with the headbands she has made for the NHS.

Funding available for swimming coaches and clubs

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)

Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol opens after missing link complete

The missing link at Ashton Court has been filled to complete the Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol.Picture: Sustrans

Volunteers deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea

Wes Devonald and Iain Bugler who have been helping to prepare and deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea.

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.
Drive 24