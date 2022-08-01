Woman dies after collision in Clevedon
- Credit: Archant
A woman has died after a car crash in Clevedon.
Avon and Somerset Police are investigating an incident in the early hours of Sunday (July 31), when a female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car at 9.25am, in Esmond Grove.
Ambulance crews also attended the scene to assist the woman, but she sadly later died of her injuries.
The road was closed while investigation work was carried out.
Police say the woman's next of kin has been informed and her name and age has not yet been disclosed to the public.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Enquiries are underway following a fatal collision in Clevedon on Sunday.
"Any witnesses, or people with dashcam or CCTV footage, are asked to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 5222182512."
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously at 0800 555 111.