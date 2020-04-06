Pill woman celebrates her 100th birthday in isolation at Clevedon care home

Jean Stitfall turned 100 years old Archant

A ‘much-loved’ great-grandmother had her landmark birthday parties cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Jean Stitsall turned 100 on March 28 and was supposed to have celebrated two birthday parties – one with a ukulele band and one with her family.

Despite her celebrations being cancelled, the lifelong resident of Pill, who now lives at Winash Care Home, in Clevedon, was delighted to receive a call from James Hanson on BBC Radio Bristol for an interview, as well as a letter from the Queen.

Jean worked as a dinner lady at a school in Pill for many years, and she was married for 66 years.

Her son-in-law, Mr Burchill, said she would have another party once life returned to normal.

He said: “She was a bit upset her party was cancelled.

“She was pleased to get the letter. Despite the restrictions, Winash Care Home did her proud, and she had a lovely day.”