Witnesses to Portishead stabbings urged to come forward by police

PUBLISHED: 17:31 24 August 2020

Archant

People are being urged to come forward with information after two men were stabbed and one was beaten over the head with a baton following an altercation in Portishead.

The men in their late 20s suffered stab wounds after the attack and were taken to hospital. They have since been discharged.

A police spokesman said: “We’re grateful for a number of calls from members of the public with information following our appeal after two men were seriously assaulted in Portishead.

MORE: Two men injured in Portishead stabbing



“Enquiries continue into the incident which happened on August 11 at about 10.45pm in the Nore Road/Quantock Road areas.

“The offenders are described as white men in their late 20s/early 30s driving a dark coloured car, possibly a BMW. One was wearing a bright blue T-shirt.

“Anyone with information that could help with our investigation should call 101, quoting reference number 5220181159.”

