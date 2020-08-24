Witnesses to Portishead stabbings urged to come forward by police

People are being urged to come forward with information after two men were stabbed and one was beaten over the head with a baton following an altercation in Portishead.

The men in their late 20s suffered stab wounds after the attack and were taken to hospital. They have since been discharged.

A police spokesman said: “We’re grateful for a number of calls from members of the public with information following our appeal after two men were seriously assaulted in Portishead.

“Enquiries continue into the incident which happened on August 11 at about 10.45pm in the Nore Road/Quantock Road areas.

“The offenders are described as white men in their late 20s/early 30s driving a dark coloured car, possibly a BMW. One was wearing a bright blue T-shirt.

“Anyone with information that could help with our investigation should call 101, quoting reference number 5220181159.”