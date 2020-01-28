Police seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after woman assaulted in Clevedon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was left with bruising to her head and body following an assault in Clevedon.

A 38-year-old woman reported she had been assaulted by a man and two women, including being hit with a clutch, leaving her badly bruised.

A white Ford Transit Van was also damaged in the incident which is thought to have happened at about 10pm on Friday (January 25), in Churchill Avenue, near Garland House.

The woman said vehicles had to drive around those involved in the altercation.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with their investigation.

If you can help, visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 5220020015.

Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.