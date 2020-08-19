Advanced search

Win two Roof-tour tickets for Curzon Cinema

PUBLISHED: 13:30 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 19 August 2020

The Curzon has made tickets available for two people to go on their very own roof tour to see the work being carried out on Clevedon’s 108-year-old cinema, on September 2

The cinema has been closed since the beginning of lockdown and during this time urgent repair work has been carried out, with a completely new roof replacing the old one.

This is a one-off tour before the scaffolding comes down, and will include viewing behind the scenes of the inside of the building, then up and out onto the scaffolding, to take in views of the roof work and town below.

Entrants must be able to manage stairs, wear sensible clothing and flat shoes.

The tour will be led according to Covid-secure guidelines.

Send your name, address and contact details to info@curzon.org.uk with ‘roof-tour competition’ in the subject line, by August 26.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two men injured in Portishead stabbing

Virtual high street set to launch next week

North Somerset Council to launch virtual high street to support businesses after pandemic. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Challenge to special school site expected to fail

Brookfield Walk campaigner Jakobus Van Blerk with North Somerset MP Liam Fox.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Charities unable to reopen due to social distancing guidelines

The charity's office in Clevedon is unlikely to reopen while social distancing guidelines are in place.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Two men injured in Portishead stabbing

Virtual high street set to launch next week

North Somerset Council to launch virtual high street to support businesses after pandemic. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Challenge to special school site expected to fail

Brookfield Walk campaigner Jakobus Van Blerk with North Somerset MP Liam Fox.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Charities unable to reopen due to social distancing guidelines

The charity's office in Clevedon is unlikely to reopen while social distancing guidelines are in place.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Seasiders show improved form against Taunton, Nailsea rivals in pre-season

Action from Clevedon Town's friendly against Taunton Town (pic Clevedon Town FC)

Solle and Barnard come out on top of Somerset Bowls open pairs event at Clevedon

Somerset Open Pairs winners John Stolle and Simon Barnard. Picture: David-Rhys Jones

Win two Roof-tour tickets for Curzon Cinema

Helmsman retires from RNLI after two decades of saving lives at sea

Jake Scott. Picture: RNLI Portishead

Car crashes into travel centre in Clevedon

Damaged window after car crash