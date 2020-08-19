Win two Roof-tour tickets for Curzon Cinema

The Curzon has made tickets available for two people to go on their very own roof tour to see the work being carried out on Clevedon’s 108-year-old cinema, on September 2

The cinema has been closed since the beginning of lockdown and during this time urgent repair work has been carried out, with a completely new roof replacing the old one.

This is a one-off tour before the scaffolding comes down, and will include viewing behind the scenes of the inside of the building, then up and out onto the scaffolding, to take in views of the roof work and town below.

Entrants must be able to manage stairs, wear sensible clothing and flat shoes.

The tour will be led according to Covid-secure guidelines.

Send your name, address and contact details to info@curzon.org.uk with ‘roof-tour competition’ in the subject line, by August 26.