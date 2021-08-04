WIN: Tickets to The Courier at Clevedon's Curzon Cinema
- Credit: Curzon Cinema
A true story film will be showing in Clevedon later this month, and Times readers could win tickets to the action.
The Courier will be showing from August 13-19 at the Curzon Cinema.
The true story of British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history.
Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.
Enter online or alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to The Courier competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.
Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.
By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.
Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.