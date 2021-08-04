News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

WIN: Tickets to The Courier at Clevedon's Curzon Cinema

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:00 PM August 4, 2021   
The Courier will be shown at Clevedon's Curzon Cinema.

The Courier will be shown at Clevedon's Curzon Cinema. - Credit: Curzon Cinema

A true story film will be showing in Clevedon later this month, and Times readers could win tickets to the action.

The Courier will be showing from August 13-19 at the Curzon Cinema.

The true story of British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history.

Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Enter online or alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to The Courier competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURES: Clevedon Marine Lake releases Eco-pod design plan
  2. 2 Bristol International Balloon Fiesta launches Fiesta Fortnight event
  3. 3 Event organiser fined for noise complaints
  1. 4 Clevedon Skatepark shut over safety fears
  2. 5 Residents rally to support Save Weston Big Wood campaign 
  3. 6 Eco-friendly grocer to open in Portishead High Street next week
  4. 7 Somerset pub could be demolished despite failure of homes bid
  5. 8 Clevedon resident raises more than £9k for MS research
  6. 9 Road closure in force for five nights on A370 next week
  7. 10 Charming period house with stunning conservatory

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.

Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Blind man injured after pavement collapse in Nailsea

Blind man suffers leg injury in Nailsea pavement collapse

Carrington Walker

person
Marine Lake, Clevedon.

Marine Lake

Funding boost set to improve Clevedon Marine Lake and Salthouse Fields

Carrington Walker

person
An entrance to Weston Big Wood in Portishead.

Hundreds expected at gatherings to oppose possible development around...

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
View of Cheddar reservoir from Wavering Down.

Summer by the Sea

10 beauty spots in North Somerset

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon