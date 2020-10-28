Win cash in Clevedon property naming competition

A typical McCarthy and Stone Living Room Archant

People in Clevedon are being invited to name a new retirement complex in the town and be in with a chance of winning £200.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

McCarthy and Stone’s competition, is open to people of all ages, and the company is looking for suggested names for its retirement living plus development in Kenn Road in Clevedon, which will feature a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments for people aged 70 and over.

The company’s divisional marketing manager, Nicki Beswarick, said: “We are looking for a name which will be relevant to the local community and it can be anything from suggestions that honour local landmarks or scenery, to names incorporating elements of the town’s rich history.”

Email mccarthy andstone@mccann.com with your name suggestion, and the reason behind it.

Put Clevedon in the subject header, including your name Deadline is midnight on November 1.