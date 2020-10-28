Advanced search

Win cash in Clevedon property naming competition

PUBLISHED: 06:31 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:31 28 October 2020

A typical McCarthy and Stone Living Room

A typical McCarthy and Stone Living Room

Archant

People in Clevedon are being invited to name a new retirement complex in the town and be in with a chance of winning £200.

McCarthy and Stone’s competition, is open to people of all ages, and the company is looking for suggested names for its retirement living plus development in Kenn Road in Clevedon, which will feature a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments for people aged 70 and over.

The company’s divisional marketing manager, Nicki Beswarick, said: “We are looking for a name which will be relevant to the local community and it can be anything from suggestions that honour local landmarks or scenery, to names incorporating elements of the town’s rich history.”

Email mccarthy andstone@mccann.com with your name suggestion, and the reason behind it.

Put Clevedon in the subject header, including your  name Deadline is midnight on November 1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Nailsea & Tickenham draw positives as perfect run ends

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Middlezoy (pic Paul Harnden)

Shop Local in Clevedon for Christmas

Julie Bisacre, owner of the Present Company, in Station Road, Clevedon.

Win cash in Clevedon property naming competition

A typical McCarthy and Stone Living Room

Clevedon AC’s Foster up for ultra challenge

Clevedon's James Foster

Council delivers school half-term activities for SEND children

Little girl creating toys from playdough