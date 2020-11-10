Win a super night at Clevedon Hall, and with your own personal chef, too

Published: 11:35 AM November 10, 2020 Updated: 7:43 PM November 11, 2020

The winner will be treateed to a three-course meal and spend a night at Clevedon Hall. Picture: Sacha Matthews - Credit: Archant

Clevedon Hall is giving people the chance to win a private mansion house for the night, breakfast and your own personal chef, while raising money for a worthy cause.

Bedroom Clevedon Hall - Credit: Archant

The winner will be able to invite up to five guests to share in an afternoon tea catered by a personal chef, three-course dinner with wine, and breakfast the following morning before departure. All guests must comply with Government guidelines.

The aim of the competition is to bring a little cheer to the area as the region endures its second lockdown, while also raising funds for a good cause.

Events coordinator at Clevedon Hall Sacha Matthews said: “This year has been an exceptionally difficult time. We’ve had to close our doors and support many individuals who have had to postpone special moments in their life. Like a lot of us, these people are also dealing with the worries and the grief that the pandemic has unleashed.

“We wanted to open our doors in a way we have never before, and do something fun, giving people something to look forward to, while supporting a charity close to our heart.”

Bedroom en suite Clevedon Hall. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Thirty per cent of the ticket sales will go to Hospitality Action, which supports people working in the hospitality industry.

Sacha added: “We feel the support Hospitality Action gives people working in our sector is exceptional. They support workers past and present when they fall on hard times; this may be professional support for physical and mental challenges, such as addiction, bereavement.

“They also offer grants for those in need, whether that be they are struggling to pay bills that month or buy school uniform for their children. In addition to this they also offer legal assistance, financial planning, parenting advice, help for those caring for relatives and so much more.

“Hospitality Action’s support will be even more crucial as our industry moves forward and recovers from 2020.”

Clevedon Hall external and gardens - Credit: Archant

Two runners-up will win a night’s stay in the company’s cottage with champagne.

The competition will run across Clevedon Hall’s social media platforms and website, and will close on December 1.

Log on to clevedonhall.co.uk/products/winamansion to buy your £10 ticket.